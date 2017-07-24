Richmond to vote on George Massey Tunnel report

The future of the George Massey Tunnel replacement project will be debated once again Monday afternoon.

The City of Richmond will discuss a staff report recommending Premier John Horgan suspend all work and reassess the 10-lane, $3.5-billion project.

Previously, the BC NDP had been critical of the project.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said city council will likely vote to ask Horgan to put the brakes on the project.

“Based on their past discussions, I believe that there will be support for the options recommended by council, which is to upgrade the existing tunnel and to twin the tunnel in some way and to have the province take a look at that in a serious way.”

Brodie said he’s hopeful the new provincial government will take a “deeper look” at other ways to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

He said he hasn’t had a formal sit-down with Horgan yet, but will do so if the decision carries out the way he expects it will.