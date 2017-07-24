Calgary needs more time to consider potential Olympic bid: committee

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) is not ready to say with certainty whether the city should bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

CBEC returned to council on Monday with a report that recommended further examination. It was meant to be a final report answering the question of whether Calgary should bid on the Games.

However, in light of the changes the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made in mid-July to bid processes and timelines, the committee said it needs more time to deliberate. It added the IOC has yet to announce its new host city requirements, which will be critical to any decision.

CBEC said the question of whether Calgary “could” bid on the 2026 Winter Games is answered with a “yes.” The task at hand is determining whether the city “should” bid.

“We need to take the time to apply the new information from the IOC and fully understand how these changes will impact our existing concept,” said Rick Hanson, chair of CBEC, in a statement Monday. “And more accurately identify what the true benefits for Calgarians could be.”

Hansen said the IOC’s commitments to cost reduction need more study to ensure realistic cost estimates.

The committee recommends another report on whether the city should bid for the Games be delivered to council on Sept. 11.