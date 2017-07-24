Overnight windstorm knocks out power to thousands of Southern Interior homes
A windstorm overnight Sunday that swept through an area stretching from Salmon Arm through Revelstoke to Golden left thousands of people without electricity.
BC Hydro reports power was lost to 21,500 homes.
Crews worked through the night and by 9:00 a.m. Monday the number of affected properties had been reduced to 5600.
The repair work continues with no firm timelines for full electricity restoration.
