Death of New Brunswick man investigated as homicide

The death of a 50-year-old Hardwood Ridge, N.B., man is being investigated as a homicide.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a rural property about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the community approximately 10 kilometres north of Minto.

On arrival, officers discovered the man’s body. They have identified him as Ronald Richard and an autopsy has been scheduled to help in the investigation.

No arrests have been made but police say it’s not believed to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 506-473-3137. Anonymous calls can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.