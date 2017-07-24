Loonie hits 80 cents U.S., first time in 2 years

For the first time in more than two years, the loonie has reached over 80 cents U.S.

The loonie hit the level just after 10 a.m. ET. The Canadian dollar hasn’t climbed above 80 cents U.S. since June 30, 2015.

Earlier Monday, the Canadian dollar was trading at 79.91 cents US, up from Friday’s average price of 79.69 cents US.

The currency has been climbing since the middle of June when speculation the Bank of Canada might raise interest rates started in earnest. The central bank hiked its key interest rate on July 12,

its first rate increase since 2010.

With files from the Canadian Press