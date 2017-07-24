London public pools bar kids older than 3 from opposite gender change rooms

A new rule at some municipal swimming pools is attracting heavy criticism from parents.

Officials with the city of London recently posted signs stating that children over three years old are not permitted to go into the opposite gender change room.

The signs direct parents to ask a staff member to escort their children to the proper change room if necessary.

A post on the city’s Aquatic Services Facebook page has been flooded with comments from parents arguing they are not comfortable sending their toddlers into a change room with a complete stranger.

Angela Christian wrote: “I would like to see this changed. If there is not a family change room allowing youth up to 12… they should not be enforcing this rule! I do not feel comfortable leaving my child in the hands of a stranger in such a vulnerable enclosed setting.”

Sucram Rebot posted: “Pretty stupid if you ask me. If you don’t have universal change rooms at all [at] the facilities, you shouldn’t enforce this. I would never let my three-year-old out of my sight.”

The division manager of aquatics, arenas and attractions, Lynn Loubert, emailed the following statement to AM980:

“The City of London Aquatics team continues to work hard to help make visits to our facilities an enjoyable one.

“We have a number of facilities that have universal change rooms and as we update facilities, these are added. Our newly renovated Southcrest facility has these, and our new park washroom at Mornington park and soon to be opened one in Constitution park are all universal. Our renovation at North London community centre will also have a universal change room.

“Some of our pool sites are older and do not offer universal change rooms and options vary from site to site. For example, we have a washroom at Thames at the park that families can use, and enter through our side gate or through the staff area as a family. At the locations, we don’t have these facilities, we ask users to speak to our staff to assist them and find a viable option. We are not suggesting small children are left unattended in change areas.

“Families with children over the age of three are asked to not take them into change rooms of the opposite gender. This is based on feedback from our users and their comfort level with these situations. At these locations, families are asked to work with our friendly staff who will identify the options available so that everyone’s experience at the pool is an enjoyable one. Thank you.”

Coun. Mo Salih commented on the Facebook post: “I reached out to the managing director yesterday [Saturday] and was advised that he would review and update me accordingly. I’ll be following closely and will advise with new info. As mentioned before, I have never seen this sign nor aware of a city policy that supports this.”

Many who oppose the new rule have been referencing the city bylaw for Parks and Rec in Sec. 3.1, paragraph 33, which states: “Enter any washroom or change room, or portion thereof, in any park or facility, set apart for the opposite sex provided that this shall not apply to children who are 12 years of age or younger and who are, at that time, accompanied by a parent, guardian, caregiver or caretaker.”

