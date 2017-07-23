CFIA issues recall for butter sold in Quebec over possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for butter products sold in Quebec prior to July 22, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected brands are the following:

St Laurent, butter, 454g, UPC 0 62260 00454 9

St Laurent, light butter, 454g, UPC 0 62260 00456 3

Beurre du Lac, butter, 454g, UPC 0 62260 00455 6

Perron, butter, 454g, UPC 7 72622 72454 0

Nutrinor, butter, 454g, UPC 0 65244 45827 7

Nutrinor, light butter, 454g, UPC 0 65244 15500 8

The agency is warning consumers that food contaminated with Listeria often doesn’t appear or smell different from uncontaminated foods, but eating it can cause illness.

If you have any of the recalled products in your home, the agency recommends throwing it out out or returning the product to the point of purchase.

Symptoms of a Listeria infection include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache, stiffness in the neck and muscle pain.

According to the CFIA, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

While pregnant women infected with Listeria might only experience mild symptoms, the infection can lead to a miscarriage, premature delivery, or even stillbirth. The infection can also be transmitted to newborns.

There have been no reports of illnesses in connection with the current recall.

