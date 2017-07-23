Crime
July 23, 2017 12:01 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 12:16 pm

2 men make own way to hospital after alleged drive-by shooting in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

WATCH: Toronto police are investigating after two men suffered gunshot wounds in an alleged drive-by shooting in the Eglinton East neighbourhood late Saturday. The male victims are in non-life-threatening condition.

A A

Two men made their own way to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in an alleged drive-by shooting in Scarborough late Saturday.

Toronto police initially responded to a call at Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue for sounds of gunshots around 11:30 p.m.

Officers couldn’t find any victims but later connected the shooting to Danforth Road and Savarin Street after the two victims showed up at hospital and spoke to police.

The two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an alleged drive-by shooting. A grey Toyota was apparently seen fleeing from the scene.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Scarborough Drive-by Shooting
scarborough shooting
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News