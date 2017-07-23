2 men make own way to hospital after alleged drive-by shooting in Scarborough

Two men made their own way to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in an alleged drive-by shooting in Scarborough late Saturday.

Toronto police initially responded to a call at Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue for sounds of gunshots around 11:30 p.m.

Officers couldn’t find any victims but later connected the shooting to Danforth Road and Savarin Street after the two victims showed up at hospital and spoke to police.

The two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an alleged drive-by shooting. A grey Toyota was apparently seen fleeing from the scene.