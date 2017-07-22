Member of Valois pool diagnosed with mumps

Valois Pool has informed its members that one swimmer at the pool has been diagnosed with a case of mumps.

The pool’s chairperson, Christopher Laurin, told Global News that when the pool was informed of the diagnosis, they immediately advised members.

“We took the same approach that a school would take,” Laurin said. “We felt it was the responsible thing to do, to let our membership know.”

According to Laurin, the swimmer was vaccinated against mumps and their doctor has advised them that the illness is not transmittable through water.

“The parents acted responsibly by informing the pool and other people they have been in contact with over the last few days,” he said. “In turn, we advised our membership so that patrons can make an informed decision if they are vulnerable.”

According to Info Santé, mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and characterized by swelling of the salivary glands.

The illness is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes near you, or by sharing food or drinks.

It can take two to three weeks for symptoms to appear after you have been exposed to the virus.

Some symptoms may include swelling and pain in the jaw, fever, headache and tiredness.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call Info Santé at 811 and ask to speak with a public health nurse, or consult your family doctor.

