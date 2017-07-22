No humans or animals harmed after fire destroys Delaware barn

No injuries were reported after a large fire tore through a barn Friday in Delaware, just outside London, Middlesex OPP said.

Middlesex Centre Fire, Strathroy-Caradoc Fire, and provincial police responded to the blaze at a barn at the rear of 2475 Gideon Dr., also known as Belvoir Estate, around 8 p.m., police said.

No humans or animals were in the barn at the time of the fire, which was still burning past 9 p.m. All that was inside the barn, police said, were hay bales and some farm equipment.

The blaze destroyed the barn, police said, adding no other structures on the sprawling 300-acre property were damaged.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, and Middlesex OPP remained at the scene Saturday morning pending the direction of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, police said.

A damage estimate is not yet known.