‘We’re the person, not the addiction’: DTES activist remembered in Vancouver

The life and work of Downtown Eastside (DTES) activist Tracey Morrison were remembered by hundreds of people at Oppenheimer Park on Friday.

They included Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, city councillors, fellow activists as well as friends and family.

Morrison was remembered as a key force in helping to put life-saving naloxone in the hands of volunteers to help the community battle the overdose crisis.

“It’s really hard to name anybody” who would replace her, said Mary Clare Zak, the City of Vancouver’s managing director of social policy.

“I know though what Tracey would’ve wanted, she just would have wanted us to carry on with the work and there are many talented people here.”

Large turnout here for the celebration of Tracey Morrison's life and work as a #dtes activist pic.twitter.com/ypv9vYw0sK — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) July 21, 2017

Morrison was an advocate for drug policy reform in her role as president of the Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society.

“I think she’ll be watching upon us, watching out for us, and making sure the work carries on,” Zak said.

Morrison would always say “we’re the person, not the addiction,” she added.