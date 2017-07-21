lake country
July 21, 2017 9:07 pm

Lake Country Fire Department launches drone to search for fire hot spots

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Watch Above: The interface fire that destroyed eight homes in Lake Country was fully contained earlier this week, bottled up with some old-fashioned firefighting. Now, the local fire department is trying something high-tech to ensure the fire doesn't flame up again. Megan Turcato reports.

Fire officials in Lake Country are turning to new technology to help them fully extinguish the Okanagan Centre blaze.

READ MORE: Destructive Lake Country wildfire may have been deliberately set

On Friday, they launched a drone with an infrared camera to look for remaining hot spots.

It’s a first for the Lake Country Fire Department.

READ MORE: Okanagan Centre wildfire 100% contained; evacuation orders lifted

The drone belongs to the Ministry of Transportation and is mainly used for aerial mapping.

However, the province is looking for other applications for the device including in emergency response.

