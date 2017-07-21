Lake Country Fire Department launches drone to search for fire hot spots

Fire officials in Lake Country are turning to new technology to help them fully extinguish the Okanagan Centre blaze.

On Friday, they launched a drone with an infrared camera to look for remaining hot spots.

It’s a first for the Lake Country Fire Department.

The drone belongs to the Ministry of Transportation and is mainly used for aerial mapping.

However, the province is looking for other applications for the device including in emergency response.