Local businesses partner for ‘crushing’ fundraiser

When it comes to raising money for charitable causes, Global Angel Charity has taken an unusual approach. The Peterborough not-for-profit has partnered with Nurse Scrap Metal for an event called Crushing for a Cause.

The scrapper will accept donations of metal and, in return, turn over cash to Global Angel Charity, which helps with medical transportation for people who are outside Canada when they fall ill.

On July 21, the Global Angel Charity and Nurse Scrap Metal promoted the event by crushing an ambulance.

The fundraiser began on June 19 and continues through August 26.

Donors can call to have their items picked up: (705) 740-2645. Nurse Scrap Metal is located at 678 Erskine Avenue in Peterborough, Ont.

The following items are accepted:

A/C Units, heaters, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, etc.

All vehicles and parts – Rads, rims, cats, etc. All computers, gaming devices, wires, and accessories.

All electronics – TV’s, DVD/VHS players, printers, cable boxes, cameras, etc.

All makes and models of vehicles, 4-wheelers, ATVs etc.

Aluminum beverage cans (not crushed please), siding, windows, doors, etc.

Any wire – Household, extension cords, power cords, etc.

Anything Metal – Sinks, shelving, cabinets, hangers, candle holders, ladders, etc.

Anything with a motor

Bathroom fixtures, copper pipes, brass, etc.

Bicycles, scooters, BBQ’s, metal outdoor furniture, etc.

Car or any other batteries

Cellphones, house phones, fax and answering machines

Garage door openers, garage doors, exterior metal doors, door handles, etc.

Iron or metal bathtubs

Lawn mowers, weed eaters, snow blowers, etc.

Misc. household Items – Vacuums, vent ducts, Ironing boards, grates/vents, exercise equipment, etc.

Small and large kitchen appliances and utensils

Stereos, speakers, wire, etc.

Washers, dryers, water tanks, furnaces, etc.

Not accepted: