Alberta cyclist who claimed to be injured by barbed wire, started GoFundMe facing charges

An Alberta cyclist that claimed to have been clothes-lined on a trail in West Bragg Creek and later started a GoFundMe campaign is now facing charges, RCMP say.

Cyclists posted messages earlier this month questioning the allegations after a photo surfaced of the Calgary man with what appeared to be a cut across his neck.

The cyclist told police he’d been standing up on his bike, riding downhill when head-level barbed wire hit him in the clavicle/neck area, knocking him to the ground. He claimed his bike had also been stolen.

He started a GoFundMe account, where he said he wanted to raise money to help with medical bills and also to donate cameras to the park to improve safety.

The next day, that GoFundMe account was removed and the funds were put on hold as police launched an investigation into whether the claims were true.

Stelianos Psaroudakis is now facing charges of fraud under $5,000 and public mischief.

RCMP said investigators spoke with other cyclists, residents in the area and Psaroudakis himself. Through those interviews, police determined the incident with the barbed wire “never took place.”

“The allegations raised by this complaint caused a lot of concern to the cycling community and Bragg Creek residents,” Insp. Lauren Weare said.

“We understand the public concern raised by Mr. Psaroudakis’ claim, as well as his attempts to solicit money online.”

In a statement from GoFundMe communications manager Rachel Hollis, the organization said Psaroudakis has refunded all the donors that contributed and closed the campaign.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest and are hoping he will contact Cochrane RCMP to turn himself in.

RCMP ask that anyone with information about the crime or Psaroudakis’ whereabouts to contact them at 403-932-2211 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

