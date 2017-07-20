Calgary man drowns in popular Canmore swimming spot Quarry Lake

A man is dead after drowning in the popular Canmore swimming spot of Quarry Lake.

RCMP said officers were called to the swimming hole at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after it was reported a person in the lake was in distress.

Bystanders tried to help the man, who called for help while out swimming. The man disappeared under the water for several minutes. When he was found, he was unconscious.

Bystanders pulled him from the water and performed CPR until police, RCMP and the Canmore Fire Department arrived at the scene. STARS Air Ambulance also responded.

The man, a 28-year-old from Calgary, was rushed to hospital. He couldn’t be revived.

RCMP and the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.