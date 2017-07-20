Canada
Body found following Medicine Hat home explosion

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in southeastern Alberta say a body has been found in a house destroyed by an explosion.

The blast Wednesday in Medicine Hat also caused extensive damage to two neighbouring properties.

Investigators found the body while looking into the cause of the explosion.

An autopsy is to be done in Calgary to determine an identity and the cause of death.

There were no injuries in the two neighbouring homes.

All active and off-duty members of the Medicine Hat Fire Department were called to the explosion to put out the fire that followed.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control, and another hour to fully extinguish the blaze.

Terry Fish was on the phone in his truck two houses down, when he felt the impact of the blast.

“I heard this huge explosion. My girlfriend came running out and I jumped out of my truck,” Fish  said.  “The windows were just hanging out of the house, the door, and also I noticed the gas fireplace was kind of hanging out the side too.”

Medicine Hat has a population of about 63,000 and is 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

