Semi-truck hits cow, crashes into house on Highway 97A in Armstrong, B.C.

Some Armstrong residents received an abrupt wake-up call on Thursday morning when a semi-truck crashed into a home on Highway 97A in the North Okanagan.

John Cizek lives in the house next to the one that was struck.

He told Global News that at around 1:43 a.m. a B-train semi-truck appears to have hit a stray cow, which ripped off part of the front end of the truck and one tire. The semi, which was travelling northbound, crossed three lanes, narrowly missing Cizek’s house. It struck his neighbour’s house.

The house was extensively damaged.

It struck one of the walls and ripped off the roof overhang, destroying the deck in the process.

It also struck the hot tub and almost went through the wall into the bedroom.

There are reportedly glass shards inside their living room and bedroom and cracks along the ceiling.

Cizek says it sounded extremely loud, even inside their house. He says crews arrived very quickly on the scene and they remain there with dump trucks, an excavator and a tow truck.

Crews are levelling out the ground in an attempt to pull out the truck.

Cizek says the driver was taken to hospital and might have some kind of chest injury but that has not been confirmed at this time.

