Medical emergency leads to rope rescue at Albion Falls

For the seventh time this year, someone needed to be rescued at Hamilton’s Albion Falls.

READ MORE: Man dead after fall at Albion Falls

Firefighters used a high-angle rope rescue to retrieve a woman from the gorge at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Although unlike previous incidents at the waterfall destination, the woman’s fall was not a result of trespassing.

Police say the hiker experienced symptoms due to an unrelated medical condition and required assistance. Police say there is no evidence to support the hiker violated the posted bylaw.

Earlier this month, the City of Hamilton said it will begin to “aggressively and proactively” enforce trespassing bylaws at Albion Falls.

READ MORE: Hamilton will begin enforcing trespassing bylaws at Albion Falls

People who are caught in areas that are designated as “restricted” will face a $150 fine from Hamilton police and bylaw officers.

The city also installed additional fencing and more warning signs at Albion Falls.

The move followed a number of incidents at the popular landmark near where the Linc and Red Hill come together on Hamilton Mountain.

READ MORE: Albion Falls fencing may be just the start

A motion from Coun. Sam Merulla also asks for staff to report back on how many trespassing violations are recorded between now and the end of the summer.

“If problems persist elsewhere, we will consider expanding the program,” said Merulla, who added they will also consider “a significant increase” in the fine.

Staff is also proposing the installation of stairs and a viewing platform at the bottom of Albion Falls.