Winnipeg mother trying to bring son to Canada after he was freed by ISIS

Four days ago a Winnipeg mother found out a son she thought was dead, is still alive.

Nofa Zaghla is a recent Yazidi refugee to Canada from Iraq. She moved to Winnipeg with four of her six kids after being held captive by ISIS for two years.

When she applied to become a refugee and settled in Winnipeg, she thought she’d never see her other two kids or any of her relatives again.

In 2014, Zaghla, her husband and kids were attacked by ISIS terrorists at their home in northern Iraq.

For two years Zaghla said her family was held hostage and her family was torn apart.

“They were tortured, abused, starved, their kids were taken from them,” a translator speaking for Zaghla said.

“For the first nine months they (her children) were with me, then they were taken away. After that for about three years, I had no idea where they were, there was no communication, no emails, we didn’t know if they were dead, we didn’t know if they were alive.”

Zaghla said she eventually lost touch with her husband and two sons during their captivity but managed to keep her four youngest children with her.

With her four youngest, Zaghla managed to escape from ISIS and to safety where she applied to become a refugee in Canada.

When she came to Canada she never expected to see her family again, until she received a photo of her son on social media on Sunday, now 12-years-old. He was alive and had been released by ISIS.

More photos followed along with videos of her son, Imad, saying “I want to go to my mom.” Zaghla was told that after he’d been released by ISIS, he’d been rescued by Iraqi troops.

Now, Zaghla said she’s trying everything she can to bring him to Canada and bring her family back together and hopes Ottawa can help.

“We are thankful for everything they did to bring us to Canada, so we’re hopeful they will do the same thing.”

The Yazidi Association of Manitoba is helping the family appeal to immigration and are hopeful the paperwork can be expedited.