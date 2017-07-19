Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand as tall ships sail into Quebec City

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family toured the Bluenose II in Quebec City Wednesday morning. It was part of the opening ceremonies for the Tall Ships Regatta – an international, cross-Atlantic sailing race.

The last time the Tall Ships Regatta was in Quebec City, Trudeau was also part of the opening ceremonies – not as the prime minister though, but rather as the prime minister’s son. Thirty-three years later, his children took part in the event.

“When I was here in 1984, I toured the cgc Eagle with my dad and my brothers,” Trudeau said. “It’s such a neat idea for families. Parents, what a fantastic way to make memories your little ones will remember forever.”

This year’s Regatta is also an official Canada 150 event. The race, across the Atlantic Ocean and back, began in April in the U.K. Thirty-nine tall sailing ships are participating for five months; the ships will port in six countries. However, the Quebec City stop is special.

“It’s the only place in Canada where all the fleet will be together,” regatta chairman Francois Moreau said.

The ships’ captains and crews are inviting the crowds of tourists and onlookers aboard – and all tours are free.

“It’s a type of gift that we’re giving to the people. They pay taxes; they deserve a gift,” Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said.

The regatta ends on Sunday.