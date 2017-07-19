10 to 15 people treated after pepper spray attack at Elbow Room Cafe in Vancouver

Vancouver police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed patrons at a well-known downtown Vancouver eatery on Wednesday morning.

Police said someone walked into the Elbow Room Cafe on Davie Street at 10:30 a.m., deployed pepper spray and quickly left the restaurant.

First responders had to treat between 10 and 15 people at the scene, police said.

The motive for the attack is unclear, but police said the “available evidence at this time suggests that the suspect may have been an unhappy patron of the cafe from yesterday.”

The suspect fled on foot and police are now searching for him.