Province opens up land to farmers facing feed shortages

The Saskatchewan government says cattle farmers facing potential feed shortages can make use of more than 36-thousand hectares of wildlife lands that are available for grazing.

The Fish and Wildlife Development fund lands are open to producers until September 15th with the same grazing lease fees that apply to agricultural Crown land.

Environment Minister Scott Moe says he hopes that helps to address challenges some producers are facing due to dry conditions.

Recent crop reports state that significant rain is needed to enhance hay and pasture volumes.