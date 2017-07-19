Canada
July 19, 2017 4:30 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 4:31 pm

Province opens up land to farmers facing feed shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government says cattle farmers facing potential feed shortages can make use of more than 36-thousand hectares of wildlife lands that are available for grazing.

File / Global News
A A

The Saskatchewan government says cattle farmers facing potential feed shortages can make use of more than 36-thousand hectares of wildlife lands that are available for grazing.

The Fish and Wildlife Development fund lands are open to producers until September 15th with the same grazing lease fees that apply to agricultural Crown land.

Environment Minister Scott Moe says he hopes that helps to address challenges some producers are facing due to dry conditions.

Recent crop reports state that significant rain is needed to enhance hay and pasture volumes.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News