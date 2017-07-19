Crime
July 19, 2017 4:27 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 4:32 pm

Oakville man accused of impersonating Toronto police officer in fraud scheme

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halton Regional Police have charged an Oakville man who allegedly pretended to be a Toronto police officer.

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police say a man from Oakville, Ont., allegedly pretended to be a Toronto police officer and told someone he could get him a job with the force in exchange for cash.

Halton Regional Police say the accused met the alleged victim because they were both involved with a religious group.

After money was exchanged, police say the accused made excuses about why the alleged victim hadn’t received a job offer.

Police say they believe the accused may have tried a similar scam with other people, allegedly offering to get them jobs with the Ford Motor Company.

The man was charged with fraud over $5,000 and impersonating a peace officer. He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Fraud
Halton Regional Police
impersonating police officer
Toronto Police

