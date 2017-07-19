Evacuated workers stop fire from spreading at Lake Country business
A small fire Wednesday morning temporarily disrupted operations at a Lake Country metal fabricating business.
The fire started in a waste collection unit on the outside of the A. J. Forsyth premises forcing employees to evacuate.
Flames scorched the metal wall of the building but didn’t get inside.
Workers used a water hose to keep the fire from spreading into dry grasses along Grigg Road before the fire department arrived.
There was a similar fire at the manufacturing plant in October 2015.
