July 19, 2017 3:16 pm

Evacuated workers stop fire from spreading at Lake Country business

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Small fire temporarily shuts down operations Wednesday at Lake Country business.

Dan Couch/Global News
A small fire Wednesday morning temporarily disrupted operations at a Lake Country metal fabricating business.

The fire started in a waste collection unit on the outside of the A. J. Forsyth premises forcing employees to evacuate.

Flames scorched the metal wall of the building but didn’t get inside.

Workers used a water hose to keep the fire from spreading into dry grasses along Grigg Road before the fire department arrived.

There was a similar fire at the manufacturing plant in October 2015.

