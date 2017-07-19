John Legend says Trump ‘wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama’

John Legend has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare after the U.S. Senate failed to pass another draft of a Republican-led health-care bill on Monday night.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to get enough support from his fellow Republicans to hold a vote to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Legend took to Twitter to share his disapproval for the party’s effort and Trump’s response.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together to do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!”

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

The All of Me singer quoted Trump’s tweet and replied, “Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”

Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama. https://t.co/yiEsAaCEFE — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 18, 2017

Legend has criticized Trump on Twitter before. Last month, he referred to Trump’s tweets about Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, tweeting, “I see Melania’s campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start.”

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

McConnell has admitted that a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is unlikely to succeed after the defections of two Republican lawmakers.

Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health-care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders’ hopes of repealing and replacing former U.S. president Barack Obama’s legislation.

The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can’t support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition.

With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran’s resistance means McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill.

Lee says he can’t support the bill because it doesn’t repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn’t go far enough to lower premiums.

Moran says, “We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.”

McConnell said the development was regretful — and that the Senate will now take another look at a bill passed in the House of Representatives.

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

—With files from the Associated Press