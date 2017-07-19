Environment
July 19, 2017 1:44 pm

More Kelowna parks closed to public because of fire hazard

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

The trail to Paul's Tomb in Kelowna's Knox Mountain Park is closed because of extremely dry conditions.

Google Maps
A A

The City of Kelowna has closed three public parks because of the extreme fire danger.

They are Paul’s Tomb and Lochview Trail, Canyon Falls Park and the Dewdney Road #1 beach access.

“These parks have been identified as a risk with limited access points paired with extremely dry grass and underbrush that can ignite in the hot, dry conditions we’ve been experiencing,” said Parks Services Manager Blair Stewart in a news release.

Dilworth Mountain Park was closed last week and the road to the top of Knox Mountain Park is off-limits to vehicle traffic.

The city is reminding people smoking is prohibited within parks. Offenders could be fined up to $500.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canyon Falls Park
City of Kelowna
extreme fire hazard
Knox Mountain Park
Paul's Tomb
public parks closed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News