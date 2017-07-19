More Kelowna parks closed to public because of fire hazard
The City of Kelowna has closed three public parks because of the extreme fire danger.
They are Paul’s Tomb and Lochview Trail, Canyon Falls Park and the Dewdney Road #1 beach access.
“These parks have been identified as a risk with limited access points paired with extremely dry grass and underbrush that can ignite in the hot, dry conditions we’ve been experiencing,” said Parks Services Manager Blair Stewart in a news release.
Dilworth Mountain Park was closed last week and the road to the top of Knox Mountain Park is off-limits to vehicle traffic.
The city is reminding people smoking is prohibited within parks. Offenders could be fined up to $500.
