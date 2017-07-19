Toronto man charged with child luring after ad posted online targeted minors: police

Police say a 28-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges after someone posted an ad online in an attempt to lure minors for sex.

The ad got the attention of York Regional Police officers, who responded posing as a teenage boy and arranged to meet with the suspect.

“The accused sent emails and text messages containing photos of a sexual nature,” police alleged in a news release. “The conversations included the accused’s intention to perform sexual acts on a child he believed was related to the 14-year-old boy.”

Earlier this month, a suspect was arrested in Newmarket, where arrangements to meet the boy had allegedly been made.

Police said they seized drugs “that investigators believe were intended to incapacitate the children he was meeting.”

Kyle Carriere is facing several charges including online luring of a person under 16, two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography, breach of probation, as well as drug charges including possession of GHB, commonly known as a date rape and party drug.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say the suspect was active online using the handle “kyeguy1988.”

“We have released his photos and are encouraging anyone who may have been speaking to this person online or anyone who had any type of similar experience to please come forward and report the incident,” York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said.

— With a file from Don Mitchell