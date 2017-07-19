Pride London Festival offers free bus rides to residents of rural communities

Pride London Festival could see record attendance numbers this year, as free bus rides are being offered to residents of rural communities across southwestern Ontario.

People from towns including Dorchester, Ingersoll, St. Thomas, Strathroy, West Lorne and Woodstock will be able to access rides for various events throughout the festival, which kicks off tomorrow.

Kathleen Greer-Armour, the chair of Huron County Pride, told AM980 that residents of Goderich and Kincardine will be able to get a free trip to the pride parade.

“While talking with them about the logistics of that they offered a free bus from folks that are coming from Goderich to watch the parade. They got some grant money through London Pride Festival and they’re offering a bus to people from rural areas to get them to the pride festival,” she said.

Greer-Armour believes the rides will help people from rural areas feel less isolated.

“We had quite a bit of success with our pride BBQ that happened in the beginning of June. We just needed ideas for other things that might be able to happen throughout pride month next year. Connecting with a bigger city we thought we be a great idea,” she said.

Organizers noted the bus rides are being made possible through a grant from the Ontario150 program.

The festivities kick off on Thursday and wrap up on Sunday, July 30, with the pride parade through downtown London. Speaker nights, art shows, movie nights, drag queen performances and a charity dinner are just a few of the activities planned to celebrate the LGBT community and promote unity, inclusion and awareness.

During the final weekend of Pride London, a festival will be held in Victoria Park featuring dance performances at the band shell, food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and a fenced-in pet zone.

More information can be found here.