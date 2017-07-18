bc recipes
July 18, 2017 5:41 pm
Updated: July 18, 2017 5:42 pm

The Reluctant Baker: London Fog Snickerdoodles

By Global News

Global BC Noon News director Josh Hodding, aka the Reluctant Baker,displays his baking skills making delicious gluten-free London Fog cookies.

London Fog Snickerdoodles

Ingredients

1 Cup Butter or Margarine

1 1/2 Cups White Sugar

2 Eggs

2 Teaspoons Vanilla Extract

2 Vanilla pod seeds

4 Tablespoons ground Earl Grey Tea

2 3/4 Cups All-Purpose or Gluten free Flour

2 Teaspoons Cream of Tartar

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

4 Tablespoons White Sugar (to roll cookies in)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla beans and extract. Mix all dry ingredients in a seperate bowl. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet.

Shape dough into walnut sized balls and roll in white sugar. Move to a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake for 7-9 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool for 3-4 minutes on cookie sheet before removing to rack to cool.

