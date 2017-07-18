The Reluctant Baker: London Fog Snickerdoodles

London Fog Snickerdoodles
Ingredients
1 Cup Butter or Margarine
1 1/2 Cups White Sugar
2 Eggs
2 Teaspoons Vanilla Extract
2 Vanilla pod seeds
4 Tablespoons ground Earl Grey Tea
2 3/4 Cups All-Purpose or Gluten free Flour
2 Teaspoons Cream of Tartar
1 Teaspoon Baking Soda
1/4 Teaspoon Salt
4 Tablespoons White Sugar (to roll cookies in)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla beans and extract. Mix all dry ingredients in a seperate bowl. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet.
Shape dough into walnut sized balls and roll in white sugar. Move to a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake for 7-9 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool for 3-4 minutes on cookie sheet before removing to rack to cool.
