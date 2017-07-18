Sundial Growers medical marijuana facility promises economic boost for Alberta town of Olds

Alberta’s third licensed medical marijuana grower is putting down roots in the central town of Olds.

Sundial Growers is promising at least 60 jobs to start — and potentially more than 300 jobs when the project is fully established — at a new facility about an hour north of Calgary.

Currently known for growing canola, Olds will soon be growing cannabis in a 10-acre, 130,000 square-foot facility that could someday expand to more than 400,000 square feet.

“The economic benefits with a 400,000-plus facility will be a big boost for the town of Olds and the region, as well,” Olds Mayor Judy Dahl said. “I will say that it’ll be a tight-fit facility and they’ve done their homework and we’re happy with what we’ve seen.”

Sundial Growers CEO Stan Swiatek said the town was looking for something that would create stable economic growth and his company came to the right place at the right time.

“And that has been part of the discussions over the last year-and-a-half, is saying it is here to stay, effectively,” he said. “This particular section of land has always been in their target for this type of development, but it’s been sitting dormant, waiting for somebody like us.”

Not everyone in the small farming community of about 10,000 agrees with the business venture; some told Global News they have a moral issue with it.