New one-way street frustrates Saint-Henri drivers

A new road change in Saint-Henri, in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, has people up in arms.

“You’re blocked one day on one side, then you have to do a U-turn. Then the next day, you come out, it’s blocked [on the other side],” said Saint-Henri resident Diane Roy.

“You don’t know which way you’re going every day.”

On Monday came another change for residents in the area.

Rose-de-Lima Street heading north was turned into a one-way street, confusing drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“The top of the street is blocked off, but there’s nothing saying the top of the street is blocked off,” said Saint-Henri resident Vijay Pillay.

“It says no parking, there’s cones, but nothing saying the top of the street is blocked off.”

Drivers having discussions with city wondering why they can't turn right on Workman or go straight on Rose de Lima. pic.twitter.com/aLs8yjHf18 — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) July 18, 2017

Rose-de-Lima Street connects drivers from Highway 720 to Notre-Dame Street West.

Now, people headed northbound are forced to make a left and can no longer go straight.

Residents say frustrated and confused drivers trying to get to Notre-Dame Street are now turning right on Workman Street, which is also a one-way.

Rose-de-Lima and Workman St., is becoming a hot spot for tickets. Drivers can't go up to Notre-Dame or turn right, frustrating drivers. pic.twitter.com/WFUIAmEA27 Story continues below — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) July 18, 2017

“I’ve seen it a couple times where somebody turned this way and there’s a car coming this way and they almost collided,” said Saint-Henri resident Shayne Dobbs-Hartigan.

The borough claims the reason for the change is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, as well as safer for children and cyclists.

Some insist the borough isn’t giving people alternative routes.

“The indications and the detours are not very mapped out at all,” said Pillay.

“The construction has been going on for two years, right? So, this is the second year of it being the exact same thing as last year.”

A spokesperson for the Sud-Ouest borough told Global News that new signs have already been put up, and an additional one will be installed by the end of Tuesday.