Ambassador MacNaughton sees no surprises in U.S. NAFTA list

Canada’s ambassador to the United States said he doesn’t see any surprises in President Donald Trump’s list of objectives for upcoming North American free trade negotiations.

David MacNaughton is poring over the U.S. list at a meeting with Canada’s premiers in Edmonton on Tuesday.

MacNaughton noted that Trump has said he wants balance in trading relationships with other countries, and the ambassador suggests the U.S. already has that with Canada.

The ambassador said he realizes the trade talks are creating uncertainty for business and it would be better to have an agreement sooner rather than later.

But he said Canada won’t rush into a bad deal.

McNaughton said he’s not going to negotiate in public and declined to comment on a suggestion from Saskatchewan that Canada put together a list of U.S. products it could retaliate against should the trade talks go off the rails.