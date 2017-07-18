Toronto police officer charged with assaulting 19-year-old while off duty

OSHAWA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is laying charges against a Toronto police officer accused of assaulting a 19-year-old man while off duty.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer was involved in an interaction with the man in December 2016 in Whitby, Ont.

READ MORE: Toronto cop charged with dangerous driving in collision with cyclist: SIU

They say that Durham regional police arrived and arrested the man, and took him to hospital with serious injuries.

The off-duty officer involved has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer cleared in 2016 shooting death of man in city’s northwest end

The SIU is an arms-length organization that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.