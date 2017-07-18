Toronto police officer charged with assaulting 19-year-old while off duty
OSHAWA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is laying charges against a Toronto police officer accused of assaulting a 19-year-old man while off duty.
The Special Investigations Unit says the officer was involved in an interaction with the man in December 2016 in Whitby, Ont.
They say that Durham regional police arrived and arrested the man, and took him to hospital with serious injuries.
The off-duty officer involved has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief.
The SIU is an arms-length organization that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
