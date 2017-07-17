Two people charged after capturing and killing seagull at Country Thunder

Two males have been charged after capturing and killing a seagull during the Country Thunder music festival in Craven, Sask.

“We did have one incident where we received a report of two males, apparently having caught a bird, and subsequently killing that bird,” RCMP Media Spokesperson Sgt. Craig Cleary said.

Sgt. Cleary said one young offender and one adult male have been charged under the Wildlife Regulation Act.

“(It’s) bizarre to say the least,” Gerry Krochak, Country Thunder’s Director of Marketing and Sales said. “I can’t speak to anyone that is that stupid, to be honest with you. When I first heard of it I couldn’t believe it. But we have the names of the individuals, they’ll never be back on this site.”

STARS called to Craven

Police also say a man was found unresponsive and having difficulty breathing around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The man was treated by medical staff on site before being flown to hospital buy STARS Air Ambulance, where he remains in hospital. Foul play is not suspected.

RCMP also say no impaired driving charges were laid on the festival grounds. Only one impaired driving charge was laid in the Craven area over the weekend.

“I expect that a lot of the public attention around impaired driving and the harm that it can cause is sinking in,” Sgt. Cleary said. “Our presence in and around the site was obviously very pronounced and very noticeable. So whether it’s our enforcement or just the decision making of the public together, I think that contributed to the reduction of impaired driving offences.”

This year, RCMP received 135 calls for service during Country Thunder. In 2016, they received 114 calls for service.