Calgary lawyer Hersh Wolch dead at 77

A lawyer who represented some of Canada’s most prominent wrongfully convicted has died.

Hersh Wolch, who served as counsel for David Milgaard, Steven Truscott and Kyle Unger, was 77.

The Calgary law office where Wolch worked with his son Gavin confirmed Wolch’s death Monday morning.

Wolch was born in Winnipeg and rose to prominence in the mid-1990s when he took on Milgaard’s case.

Watch below from October 2014: David Milgaard was 17 years old when he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Saskatoon nursing student Gail Miller. Years later, DNA confirmed his innocence. Despite his successful fight for justice, there was still a tangible human cost. Jill Croteau reports.

Milgaard spent 23 years in prison for the 1969 rape and murder of Saskatoon nurse Gail Miller.

Wolch argued the case all the way to the Supreme Court and, in 1997, Milgaard was cleared by DNA evidence.

He was paid $10 million in compensation.