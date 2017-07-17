2 large pythons abandoned outside Newmarket, Ont., pet store

NEWMARKET, Ont. – Police say two snakes are headed for a new home after being found abandoned outside a pet store just north of Toronto.

York regional police say they were called to the reptile store in Newmarket, Ont., on Monday morning after hearing reports that two bins full of snakes had been left outside in the sun.

Off with two plastic bins full of 🐍 outside of a business in Newmarket. Working to locate their owner #WorldEmojiDay — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 17, 2017

Const. Andy Pattenden says police instead discovered that the bins only contained one Burmese python each.

The animals, which Pattenden says are between six and eight feet long, are prohibited under city bylaws specifying the maximum size of reptiles that can live there.

Pattenden says a reptile sanctuary in Peterborough, Ont., agreed to take the animals, which are now en route to their new home.

Pattenden says the situation is not being treated as a criminal matter and no charges are pending, but says anyone with information about the python dropoff should contact police.

🐍 UPDATE – Our friends with the @OntarioSPCA have arrived on ssssssscene to assist. Each bin has a large 🐍inside, estimated 5-8ft each. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 17, 2017

🐍 UPDATE – Here's one of them. Still working on trying to find them a ssssssssafe home. The ssssssssaga continues. pic.twitter.com/R1zxkxSBra — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 17, 2017