Man falls to his death from 16th floor of Yaletown apartment
A A
A man is dead after falling from the 16th floor of an apartment building in Yaletown.
The man was reportedly drinking when he chased after a ping pong ball, falling from an apartment near Smithe Street and Pacific Boulevard just after midnight on Sunday.
Police say the death is not considered suspicious and the investigation has now been handed over to the B.C. Coroner’s Service.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.