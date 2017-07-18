Chocolate
July 18, 2017 7:50 am
Updated: July 18, 2017 8:49 am

Recipe: Texas Sized Chocolate Chunk Cookies

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Texas Sized Chocolate Chunk Cookies

The Pie Girl
A A

Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

For a long time, I was adamant that there was only one recipe for chocolate chip cookies that mattered (see Chocolate Chip Cookies).  I was under the impression that they should be relatively flat and chewy with a crisp exterior.

Story continues below

But when you have a baking blog, sometimes you need to try new things.  I tried the amazing chocolate chunk cookie recipe from my stay at the Inn on First in Napa (side note: highly recommend this place) and the Le Gourmand chocolate chunk cookie made me think that maybe there is a place in the world for a big tall cookie with puddles of chocolate.

This leads me to Levain.  In my Instagram adventures, I came across these monster cookies that people obsessed over.  I had been thinking about freshly baked chocolate chip cookies all week so thought it may be the perfect opportunity to give a copycat recipe a try (given I had never tried one, I adapted Broma Bakery’s).  Needless to say, it did not disappoint.

I think the most important part of this recipe is the chocolate. Instead of chocolate chips, use chocolate discs (I used Valrhona semi-sweet chocolate discs cut in half).  They make these big puddles of chocolate that ensures the cookie isn’t too cakey and are also a puddle of chocolate which is always amazing.

Hooray for trying new things!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup salted butter, cold and cut into cubes
  • ¾ cup + 4 teaspoons light brown sugar
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt
  • 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate discs, roughly chopped in half (I used Valrhona – see note above)

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chocolate
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookie
Pie Girl
Recipe
Texas Sized
The Morning Show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News