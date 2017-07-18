Recipe: Texas Sized Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

For a long time, I was adamant that there was only one recipe for chocolate chip cookies that mattered (see Chocolate Chip Cookies). I was under the impression that they should be relatively flat and chewy with a crisp exterior.

But when you have a baking blog, sometimes you need to try new things. I tried the amazing chocolate chunk cookie recipe from my stay at the Inn on First in Napa (side note: highly recommend this place) and the Le Gourmand chocolate chunk cookie made me think that maybe there is a place in the world for a big tall cookie with puddles of chocolate.

This leads me to Levain. In my Instagram adventures, I came across these monster cookies that people obsessed over. I had been thinking about freshly baked chocolate chip cookies all week so thought it may be the perfect opportunity to give a copycat recipe a try (given I had never tried one, I adapted Broma Bakery’s). Needless to say, it did not disappoint.

I think the most important part of this recipe is the chocolate. Instead of chocolate chips, use chocolate discs (I used Valrhona semi-sweet chocolate discs cut in half). They make these big puddles of chocolate that ensures the cookie isn’t too cakey and are also a puddle of chocolate which is always amazing.

Hooray for trying new things!

Ingredients