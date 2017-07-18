Recipe: Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

I had a good amount of caramel left after making the apple pie last weekend, so there was obviously only one thing to do… Make cookies.

I’ve already elaborated about my love for sea salt in baking, but I’m super happy right now because I got an amazing Ile de Re sea salt while in Portland that is potentially the best salt I’ve used. I sprinkled it liberally on these cookies and it’s so perfect with the subtle caramel flavour and chocolate chips.

If you have a full batch of the caramel, spread a thin layer on the cookies and sandwich them together for a double dose of caramel goodness!

Ingredients (makes 3 dozen cookies)

1/2 cup salted, softened butter

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup caramel (see full recipe in Salted Caramel Apple Pie post)

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 cup chocolate chips

1 tbsp flaky or coarse sea salt for topping

Ready to bake? Visit The Pie Girl for detailed step by step cooking instructions and enjoy!