Jobs, trade on mind for New Brunswick premier ahead of premiers meeting in Edmonton

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says jobs and trade are on his mind as he prepares to join his counterparts at a Council of the Federation meeting this week in Edmonton.

Gallant says he believes the premiers and territorial leaders need to discuss how to expand export markets — and how they can contribute to a positive outcome in negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to announce what he wants out of a re-negotiated deal as early as today.

The premiers also plan to discuss employment and economic growth, Canada-U.S. relations, infrastructure, the legalization of marijuana and justice.