Recipe: Brown Butter Sea Salt Nutella Cookies

Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

These cookies have a long name but oh boy they deserve it. Believe it or not, I had never browned butter before, but I think this recipe convinced me that it is the way to make a cookie. It adds a depth of flavour that along with sea salt, totally makes a cookie. You NEED to try it at least once.

And the Nutella in there helps too.

In terms of assembly, the folding of the dough over Nutella can be a trick, but I find if you split your dough piece in half and carefully sandwich it around the Nutella, it’s easy and you’re less likely to have it seeping out of dough cracks.

But seriously. This cookie might change your life. Share it and spread the holiday cookie love.

Ingredients

1 cup salted butter

1 1/4 cups packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg plus 1 yolk

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

2 1/4 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt, plus more for sprinkling

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Nutella, chilled in fridge

Ready to bake? Visit The Pie Girl for detailed step by step cooking instructions and enjoy!