Surrey B.C. RCMP looking for witnesses to Sunday hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP say a 47-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries to her head and leg after a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Nearby pedestrians came to her aid as soon as it happened.

Police say it happened at around 5:40 p.m., on 149th Street near 102a Avenue, just a block from Guildford Town Centre.

Mounties say the suspect vehicle, which is is believed to be a silver or grey coloured import sedan, fled the scene with two male occupants.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle driving away from it, is asked to call Surrey RCMP.