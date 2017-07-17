‘They could’ve been taken to a shelter,’ Vancouver woman questions response to family sleeping in park

A Vancouver woman wants to know why a parent who appeared to be unconscious at a Strathcona park and who was with two young children at the time, was not given better help by first responders.

“The parent appeared to be unconscious, asleep, not awoken by them repeatedly leaving and coming back, which I thought was kind of strange,” said Miranda Dwendewich.

She said she called police when she spotted them on June 29, at around 10:30 p.m.

She called police at around 11 p.m. and was told they would check things out.

But after half an hour without any officers arriving at the scene and people beginning to smoke drugs in the area, she called again.

An ambulance then attended the adult, checked out the adult, but then left.

“You know, they didn’t take them to a shelter, or stay with them until the police came. I don’t know. It just didn’t seem right.”

She said police didn’t arrive until an hour after her initial call. By then, Dendewich said the family had left.

“How is that acceptable, when we have a community of people who do need our help and services and don’t get it?” asked Dendewich.

“I don’t know what could have been more important than two small children.”

But Vancouver Police told CKNW proper procedures were followed.

While it won’t speak about a specific case, BC Emergency Health Services said if a paramedic believes a child is in danger, depending on the circumstances, they will contact police, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, or another agency.