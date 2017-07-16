Polar Bear dies at Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG — Officials at Assiniboine Park Zoo have confirmed the passing of one their polar bears on Saturday.

Two-year-old bear, Eli started showing mild clinical symptoms on Friday, and began receiving treatment from medical staff. After his condition worsened, staff decided to anesthetize Eli to determine the cause of illness. He died shortly after.

“We are all deeply saddened by Eli’s passing. He was a part of our zoo family and this is a heartbreaking loss for our staff and visitors,” Gary Lunsford, Sr. Director Animal Care & Conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo said.

Initial results from a necropsy (animal autopsy) show internal swelling in Eli’s throat and neck. Officials said there is no concern for other polar bears, and other animals at the Zoo.

Eli arrived at the Zoo with his brother in 2015 as a cub. A full report on his death will be completed in the coming weeks.