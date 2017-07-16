Major Crimes Unit investigating vehicle fire in Winnipeg’s West End

Four people were seriously injured after a vehicle caught fire on Gallagher Street Saturday night.

Winnipeg police said the Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional details were provided, but police confirmed the four people injured were between the ages of 17 and 35.

Police also confirmed there was a collision involved with the fire.

Nearly twelve hours later, glass and debris remains on the road near the scene at the intersection of Gallagher Street and Midmar Avenue.