Canada
July 16, 2017 1:37 pm

Scuba diver drowns at northern Alberta lake

A 44-year-old man from Athabasca County is dead after a drowning at a lake north of Edmonton.

At around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Athabasca RCMP were notified of a missing scuba diver at Island Lake, just northwest of Athabasca.

The scuba diver’s body was located and recovery efforts are underway with the help of the Canadian Dewatering Commercial Dive Team, RCMP said in a media release Sunday morning.

Local search and rescue crews, Athabasca fire and RCMP have also been involved in the recovery.

The man’s name will not be released.

The circumstances around the drowning are under investigation.

Island Lake is located about 25 kilometres northwest of Athabasca.

