Young Vancouver Island woman missing since Saturday

Victoria Police are asking the public to help find 18-year-old Jade Kozma.

Police say her family and caregivers are concerned for her well-being.

She was last seen in the Gorge Road area, though officials don’t say when.

Officers describe her as being 5’5″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They add she’s dyed her hair blue/black in the past few months, and often wears it in a ponytail.

She also has a cursive tattoo reading ‘like daughter’ on her right forearm, and a small cross on the webbing between her left thumb and index finger.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Victoria Police.