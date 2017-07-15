Hiker safe after losing her way on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

A lost tourist is on her way back home after getting lost on Mount Seymour Friday night.

North Shore Rescue were called in just after 9 p.m. to look for a 26-year-old American woman who had lost her way on Suicide Bluffs after hiking Dog Mountain.

Search Manager Doug Pope says they made contact with her via cell phone and managed to get her co-ordinates, then hiked an hour and a half in to get her.

“She was not well-equipped for the conditions. She was in running shoes, and there’s still snow up there… and actually, it got quite cold up there tonight, surprisingly.”

She was safely walked out.

Pope says she didn’t have a light or a map.

“Being a tourist, she had read online that the trail was relatively straightforward, which it isn’t at the best of times. And now, with still snow on it, it’s very difficult to follow.”

He adds she was hiking alone, which he doesn’t recommend, but had told someone where she was going.

Pope says the heavy snowpack from last winter means the mountains are about a month behind schedule to be completely cleared of the white stuff, and he doesn’t expect that to happen for at least a few weeks.