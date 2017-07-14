No injuries reported after hydro vault explodes in downtown Toronto, police say
Toronto police say a hydro vault exploded in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported in the area.
Officers say the explosion occurred at about 5 p.m. and police and fire crews found white billowing smoke when they arrived on scene.
Crews determined the explosion had occurred in a hydro vault.
Police closed off Adelaide Street, near Bay Street, while emergency crews responded.
Another hydro vault exploded in Toronto’s financial district in May, with no injuries reported at that time.
