Girl, 4, in hospital after falling four storeys at Citi Plaza

Emergency crews rushed a four-year-old girl to hospital after she fell four storeys at Citi Plaza in downtown London Friday afternoon.

It was around 5 p.m. when the girl fell from the top of the escalator down into the parking garage, landing on a concrete floor. Emergency crews had to shatter glass to get to her and she was quickly transported to hospital.

London police say EMS transported the child to the Children’s Hospital with injuries that were originally described as life threatening.

An update provided at 8:28 p.m. says the four-year-old is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The plaza, formerly known as Galleria Mall, remained open but the escalator and the bottom floor of the parking garage were cordoned off with police tape.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene with many in disbelief.

“All I saw was a little girl who fell from the top of the escalator down to the parking garage,” said Murray Adam, a cashier at the Bulk Barrel in the Citi Plaza.

“I really don’t know how she got up there, or the condition she is in. Paramedics got there pretty early and took her away. I really don’t know her condition, but I just hope she is okay.”

London Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

With files from AM980’s Christian D’Avino and Travis Dolynny.